Gail Platt meets the Queen! See Coronation Street star Helen Worth's glam look The Corrie stalwart was dressed to impress

We never thought we'd see the day that Gail Platt met the Queen, but Her Majesty delighted Coronation Street fans when she paid a visit to the ITV soap's set on Thursday and met the cast.

BEST PHOTOS: The Queen visits Coronation Street set as she enjoys a day out in Manchester

The photos of the monarch meeting veteran soap stars including Ken Barlow and Audrey Roberts were iconic – but we couldn't take our eyes off show stalwart Helen Worth.

The actress, best known for playing long-suffering Gail, got all glammed up for the occasion, wearing a stunning navy and white floral dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen visits The Rovers Return!

The elegant attire was quite the departure from her alter-ego's usual somewhat dowdy clothes, and she looked absolutely lovely.

READ MORE: Emmerdale stars' magical engagement rings: Charley Webb, Roxy Shahidi and more

Helen wasn't the only cast member to have made an effort, with William Roache, Barbara Knox, Sue Nicholls and Helen Worth all dressed to the nines – check out Barbara's eye-catching shirt!

Helen's floral dress boasted a modest neckline, long sleeves and a flattering midaxi mullet hem.

Helen Worth and her fellow Corrie stars met the Queen

The 70-year-old star accessorised with simple black stilettos and wore her dark blonde bob in her trademark bouncy blow dry. Chic!

During the visit, Her Majesty, who is reportedly a fan of the show, met long-serving cast members and crew as she toured the ITV Studios set.

Helen dressed to impress in a floral number

The Queen was the picture of elegance in a bold blue coat and a matching feathered hat, smiling as she greeted the actors and showrunners.

MORE: Meet the future generation of Coronation Street! The cast's adorable kids

The monarch and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, last visited the fictional town of Weatherfield in 1982, while on a visit to Manchester during her Diamond Jubilee tour.