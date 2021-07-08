Kelly Ripa wows in a stunning look so perfect for summer we want it too She looks amazing!

We swoon over Kelly Ripa’s style during any season, but we’ve particularly loved her summery looks this month, especially a printed dress she wore on Thursday that we want in our closets too.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star stunned as she danced to her seat next to co-host Ryan Seacrest, wearing a printed blue and white long-sleeved Prada dress that she gave a summery spin by simply pushing up the sleeves to a three-quarter length.

Kelly completed the look with white pumps and added a pop of color with a yellow statement necklace. And we weren’t the only ones smitten with the gorgeous look. The dress happens to already be sold out.

Kelly Ripa looked incredible in her printed Prada dress

Kelly’s hair also had a summery vibe - she wore her blonde locks parted to the side in soft waves.

On Wednesday, the fashionista made fans swoon again when she recycled her beloved Isabel Marant Etoile ivory denim dress, which comes complete with voluminous puff sleeves, V-cut panels, and a silhouette that cinches at the waist. The figure-flattering dress also has a fold-down collar and a front hem slit.

Kelly's denim Isabel Marant dress is a summer staple

Kelly paired the dress with printed pumps as she chatted about the day’s hot topics with Ryan, and she wore her blonde hair in her signature soft waves that time too.

We love denim dresses teamed with heels or pumps, but you can give it a more casual edge with sandals too. That’s what makes them such an essential summer staple.

Kelly and her family vacationed in Italy to celebrate her eldest son's birthday

Kelly not only gives us style inspo on Live, but with her off-duty looks too. Such was the case again when the mom-of-three wore several dreamy resort looks on her recent family vacation to Italy to celebrate her eldest son’s graduation from college.

In a post she shared on Instagram earlier this week, the daytime TV host could be seen wearing a staple white dress she rocked in a family photo that came complete with spaghetti straps, a tie waist, and a V-neck. The snap showed Mark, their family, and friends all wearing white ensembles too as they posed barefoot. So cute!

