Jennifer Lopez stuns in a glam white dress - and it's next level gorgeous She looks incredible!

Greek goddess. Check. Jennifer Lopez went full glam mode as she stepped out for a dinner with her children in Beverly Hills Saturday, looking incredible in a one-shoulder white dress.

The style of the look gave us total Grecian goddess vibes, and it was figure-flattering too. The chic summer number cinched at the waist and also came complete with sheer panels and striking gold rope detailing on the shoulder.

J.Lo enjoyed a date night out with her twins

The Hustlers star completed the look with black sunglasses, gold earrings, and a gold necklace, and stunned as she walked into the restaurant to dine with her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, according to the Daily Mail.

It was not only the quintessential summer daytime glam look, but it’s also perfect for staycations and vacations by the beach.

Last week, the triple-threat star turned heads in a different way when she set Instagram on fire with a massive bikini photo that spanned across six posts that showed her rocking a metallic silver swimsuit complete with a bejeweled bra top as she lounged in the ocean.

J.Lo nearly broke the internet with this bikini post she shared on Instagram last week

The first photo in the series revealed a flash of her derriere.

J.Lo looked stunning in the snaps, which showed her giving a smoldering stare to the camera through her smoky eye makeup, which she paired with a glossy lip.

The Jenny From the Block singer rocked her hair in a wet, slicked-back look to match the beachy vibe, and kept her jewelry minimal, opting for an earring cuff and gold hoop earrings.

J.Lo used the post to promote her new single Cambia El Paso, which features reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro

J.Lo used the post to promote her new single Cambia El Paso, and captioned each photo in the series with one word that spelled out “Cambia El Paso Music Video Viernes," indicating that the music video debut date for the single, which features reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro, would be dropping that Friday.

There were also surprise swipes in each post, which showed the star cozying up to the music star and frolicking around in the ocean solo.

Needless to say, fans lost it over the images, with one writing “OMG!!!!”, while others dropped heart eyes and fire emojis.

J.Lo previously gave fans a glimpse of the bikini in a post last week, which showed her laying down in the ocean sporting the bejeweled bra top with cutoff denim shorts.

