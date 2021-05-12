Robin Roberts rocks ‘90s-inspired platform sneakers you need to see to believe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Robin Roberts took her style back to the ‘90s as she took fans on a tour of Dolly Parton's Dollywood on Good Morning America Wednesday.

MORE: Inside GMA stars incredible homes - Amy Robach, Robin Roberts, and more

The veteran journalist paired the monochromatic black jacket and matching pants she wore on the show with a chic pair of black platform Stella McCartney sneakers for her interview with the country music star on the amusement park grounds.

Robin interviewed Dolly Parton in her Stelly McCartney sneakers

Robin completed the look with a printed top underneath.

The Elyse shoes have an Oxford-style and come complete with a black faux leather top, a stacked platform, and black shoestrings.

The kicks retail for $835 but we tracked down a few sizes for a fraction of the price on Luxury Closet. They’re 44% off, making the shoe a relative steal at $238.

In case those sell out, we also found them at Farfetch for the regular price.

Stella McCartney Elyse Derby sneakers, $238, Luxury Closet

Robin not only thrilled fans with her throwback style, but she also delighted them when she hit Instagram to take her followers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Good Morning America studios during a commercial break.

MORE: Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan are friendship goals in backstage video

The daytime TV anchor introduced everyone to the crew backstage, and also gave co-host Michael Strahan a special mention, all while Dolly Parton's Jolene played in the background.

"Don't take my man, Michael's my man," Robin joked as she pointed to her friend.

Robin was excited to take fans on a virtual tour of Dollywood

She then walked over to the former footballer while he drank coffee at his desk and clicked his fingers in time to the music.

READ: Robin Roberts shares bittersweet message as she asks fans for support

Robin creeped up on him to make him jump, and Michael did his best to stop himself from laughing as he tried to swallow his coffee.

Robin and Michael Strahan have the sweetest relationship

The TV star was playing Dolly Parton music ahead of her trip to Dollywood on Wednesday, and Michael quizzed her on the adventure ahead, asking if she would be riding on the rollercoasters, while they danced along to the song.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.