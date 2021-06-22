Louise Redknapp looks radiant as she rocks double denim look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's no secret that Louise Redknapp is always on-trend, and the star certainly proved it on Monday as she shared a snap to her social media wearing a stylish double denim look.

The mum-of-two looked radiant as she posed for a picture, wearing a light denim wash button-up shirt paired with darker denim jeans.

She captioned the snap: "Kicking off the week in double denim" and we are obsessed with her outfit.

Lousie wore her signature 'bronde' hair in loose waves, looking like a boho beauty, and accessorised with a stack of gold bracelets.

The star sported natural makeup and her nails were looked freshly manicured after a day of beauty treatments, including a unique body sculpting session just in time for summer.

Louise rocked the double denim look

Louise shared a video of the pampering session to her Instagram story, in which a tool was being used on her legs to tone the skin.

The treatment is called 'Lipofirm' and is a revolutionary technique that has taken the beauty world by storm in recent years.

Although the details of her denim look are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing alternative to her shirt, perfect for pairing with jeans or shorts as the weather gets warmer.

Light wash denim shirt, £19.99, New Look

The 46-year-old recently shared her simple trick for recycling old pairs of denim jeans, and we can't wait to try it out for ourselves.

Louise showed off her artistic flair by cutting up pairs of blue and black jeans into more weather-appropriate attire.

Louise's homemade Bermuda shorts looked so stylish

Taking to her social media last Wednesday, Louise panned over the lighter-coloured denim and explained: "So I really fancy a pair of long Bermuda denim shorts.

"I've got an old pair of jeans which I don't wear very often and [I've] made my little mark and I'm going to cut."

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "Got a little bit creative in the sunshine today! And made my own Bermuda style denim shorts out of some old jeans."

