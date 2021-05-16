Christina Aguilera thrills fans with a new clothing collection you need to see Fans are going wild over it.

Christina Aguilera made fans go wild when she revealed that she had launched a new clothing collection.

The superstar songstress revealed the news on Instagram over the weekend in an Instagram Reels post that showed her looking stunning in a white unbuttoned collared top and rocking a neon yellow cat-eye.

Christina's fans went wild when she announced the launch of her Pride collection

"Fighters gonna be looking fly this pride!! I’m so excited to announce my new 𝑷𝑹𝑰𝑫𝑬 collection! I am also proud to support @transtechsocial & @translashmedia, two organizations doing such important work for the community. Merch available now at shop.christinaaguilera.com," she captioned the post.

Christina’s Pride collection, which is available on her website, includes a pink lip mask, 'XTina' emblazoned briefs and a mesh tank, and a sweatshirt emblazoned with an image of her wearing gold hoop earrings and her hair in a high ponytail.

The singer’s followers went wild over it in the comments with one writing, "Immediately yes". Another added, "Yassss queen!", and an additional fan chimed in with "I need all of this!!"

Christina's Pride merch includes mesh tanks and underwear

The singer’s clothing capsule collection comes on the heels of her announcement that she will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this summer.

Christina posted a photo of herself along with the message, which revealed all. "L.A.! The Bowl is back and I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be performing on July 16 & 17. Tickets go on sale June 1. See you there!! Visit Hollywoodbowl.com/calendar for more info."

Christina was thrilled to announce her upcoming Hollywood Bowl performance

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down big events worldwide for over a year, so it's amazing news that Christina is finally able to get back on stage with a performance at the famed Hollywood Bowl.

Her fans were also thrilled and wrote: "OMG," and, "I'm so excited for you!".

Needless to say, the tickets are already selling out quickly.

