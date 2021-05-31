Christina Aguilera rocks a sexy leather girl boss look – and fans all had the same reaction

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Skin-tight leather pants, a Dior belt and vintage Fendi sunglasses? For many of us that might be a dream designer look, but for Christina Aguilera that’s just another day at the office.

The singer shared a photo of herself looking super sexy in her all-black designer outfit, simply captioning the snap: “Business as usual.”

RELATED: Christina Aguilera is over the moon to share long-awaited news

Christina's ensemble echoed some of her hottest looks from the past – including some early 2000s trends that are back in style.

Christina's look included some nods to vintage fashion - like the boot cut leather pants she wore in 2000, above - and it's clear that the singer hasn’t missed a beat

And as over 200,000 comments began to roll in on the sizzling four-picture slideshow, fans all confirmed: Christina's the boss!

The pop icon rocked a Dior saddle belt, flared leather pants and vintage tiny sunglasses

Comments under the photo were dominated by flame symbols and crown emojis, with many of the star’s 7.5 million followers declaring, “Queen!”

“You know the world is yours, right?” wrote one follower along with a crown emoji, while another dubbed the pop icon “Boss-Tina.”

Christina completed her look with stacks of rings, high heels and a bright neon yellow summer-ready manicure.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson made a big announcement in a Notorious B.I.G. t-shirt

The look included some early 2000s fashion nods, from the boot cut leather pants to tiny sunglasses, and it's clear that Christina, whose incredible music career launched with her debut album in 1999, hasn’t missed a beat.

Get the look

It might be tough to get your hands on the vintage Fendis, but here's how to get the look if you want to copy Christina’s "Business as Usual" vibe.

90s sunglasses, $12.41 / £13.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

You can find a similar pair of gold rimmed oval 1990s-inspired sunglasses on Amazon.

Dior Saddle Belt, $1350 / £940, Dior.com

SHOP NOW

The Dior saddle belt, with a wide, corset-like design in black crinkled lambskin, is the ultimate investment piece.

Leather flare trouser, £186.75 / $299.60, Karen Millen

SHOP NOW

Shop genuine leather boot cut trousers at Karen Millen, or check out ASOS for fabulous faux leather, vegan-friendly flares.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.