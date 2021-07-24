January Jones looks fabulous in a bikini with an edge The Spinning Out star has a quirky sense of swimsuit style

January Jones was in the mood to wow when she posted a series of sizzling swimsuit images to Instagram and we loved her bikini.

The former Mad Men actress stunned in a coral two-piece with high-waisted bottoms and a one-shouldered top.

Her toned abs were on display and she simply captioned the snapshots: "Friday. Go get wet."

January's famous friends rushed to comment with Charlize Theron writing: "Wow," and actress, Willow Shields, adding a string of on-fire emojis.

The star's other social media followers mirrored the celebrity statements and added: "That color looks good on you," and, "that suit".

January loves nothing more than to switch it up in the style stakes and get creative with her wardrobe.

Fans loved her look

Just a few months ago, she posed in nothing more than a pair of high-waisted pink flares, sunglasses and a necklace as she declared: "Can't find a top to do these trousers justice so".

January protected her modesty with a carefully placed arm in the photo taken in her bathroom.

January has a selection of fun swimsuits

Her fans were shocked by her bold choice of outfit and wrote: "You know those trousers do you just fine," and "OMG," while others loved her vintage accessories and applauded her brazen look.

Some followers suggested she wear a cropped t-shirt or bodysuit with her pants and many commented on her tiled bathroom.

January shares her beautiful home with her only child, Xander, whose father she has never publicly named.

