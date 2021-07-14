Kelly Ripa sparks a major reaction in a look you would never expect Fans are loving it - and we are too.

Only Kelly Ripa could turn a space-themed jumpsuit into a fashion statement - and nail it.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star thrilled fans when she strolled out on set rocking a belted orange jumpsuit that was topped with Nasa decals and white zipper detailing. It was also cinched at the waist with a black belt.

Kelly added a chic edge to the outfit with white stiletto pumps - and now we want the entire ensemble too.

Kelly turned her Nasa space suit into a fashion moment - and we're obsessed!

Fans loved the daytime TV host’s look just as much as we did, and raved about it in the comments when the show’s team posted a video of her on Instagram that showed her walking on the Live set in the look. "I hope you all missed me," she said as she took her seat.

"So cute!", one fan wrote. "Yesss love it," another added, while a third chimed in: "Love the spacesuit."

Kelly was on-theme for the day considering she wore the look for her and her cohost Ryan Seacrest’s interview with Richard Branson, who was on hand to talk about his new Virgin Galactic company and his much-talked-about spaceship.

Kelly's look was on-theme for her and Ryan Seacrest's interview with Richard Branson

The fashionista turned heads in a different way last week as she danced to her seat next to co-host Ryan Seacrest wearing a printed blue and white long-sleeved Prada dress.

Kelly gave the dress a summery spin by pushing up the sleeves to three-quarter length and completed the look with white pumps and a yellow statement necklace. The style maven’s hair also had a summery vibe. She wore her blonde locks parted to the side in soft waves, which has been her signature style as of late.

Kelly dazzled in an Isabel Marant Etoile ivory denim dress

The mom of three also made fans swoon when she recycled her beloved Isabel Marant Etoile ivory denim dress, which comes complete with voluminous puff sleeves, V-cut panels, and a silhouette that cinches at the waist. The figure-flattering dress also has a fold-down collar and a front hem slit.

Kelly paired the dress with printed pumps as she chatted about the day’s hot topics with Ryan, and she wore her blonde hair in her signature soft waves that time too.

We’re loving the host’s summer style, whether she’s in a styled-up spacesuit or her favorite structured denim dress.

