Kelly Ripa’s cozy shorts romper is giving total retro vibes - and fans are obsessed The Live With Kelly and Ryan host’s look has a surprising celebrity connection

While Kelly Ripa is enjoying her summer vacation, she rocked a look that is perfect for lounging at home and casual daytime outings, and it had a surprising celebrity connection.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan star wore a terry cloth shorts romper from Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen’s Sant and Abel collection, and fans said it screamed retro.

In a photo Kelly posted on Instagram, she can be seen wearing the look as she stood in her home and played with her dog.

Kelly gave fans a glimpse of her Sant and Abel terry cloth romper

It was tough to see the look in the dimly lit snap, so Kelly included a swipe of a friend standing in a park wearing the same romper.

"An @instasuelos pic of me showing off this fab capsule collection from @bravoandy and @santandabel swipe to see @lizapersky1 model it better. We are swaddled in terry cloth luxury! Thank you!," she captioned the post.

"Reminds me of the 70s and early 80s in OC, NJ," one follower wrote. "Exactly!," Kelly replied. "I’m digging this look!" another added, while an additional follower chimed in: "Sweet! Take me back to the 70s baby!"

While Kelly was on vacation in the Hamptons last week with her husband Mark Consuelos, Tamron Hall, Maria Menounos, and more stars took over her Live hosting duties, and they kept giving us major girl boss style inspo while they were at it.

Tamron looked incredible in a printed blue and white dress

In a move that should surprise no one, Tamron brought her style A-game when she took a seat in Kelly’s chair.

The daytime TV host looked gorgeous in a blue and white printed wrap dress that came complete with puff sleeves and a tie at the waist that flattered her figure. Tamron also added a pop of color with neon yellow hoop earrings and stiletto heels.

Fans went wild over the look, with several writing: “Love her dress!” Another added: “Love her smile!

Tamron not only took on hosting duties on Live but continued to host her own daytime TV show too (further proof that she’s a total boss!).

Just a day after making fans swoon in an Elliat cropped look, Maria returned to the show for more co-hosting duties again wearing a gorgeous, tiered floral dress that came complete with a high-neck and billowy three-quarter sleeves.

The style star completed the look with pumps and wore her hair in a ponytail with a portion of her locks braided in the front. Simply stunning!

It’s not clear when Kelly will return to the show, but fans are in good company in the meantime.

