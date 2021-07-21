Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway stuns in the dreamiest rainbow dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway loves to experiment with bold prints and bright colours, and her latest look just combined the two. Returning to Good Morning Britain alongside her co-star Ben Shephard on Wednesday, the presenter donned a dreamy rainbow dress from one of her favourite brands, Forever Unique – and it's so gorgeous.

Kate wowed Good Morning Britain viewers in a floral dress on Wednesday

Sending fans wild, Kate kept all eyes on her floral frock, accessorising with vibrant beaded bracelets and silver stud earrings. Rocking her signature sleek bob, the TV star combined a brown smokey shadow with a rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss to match.

Mint and Coral Floral Midi Dress, £59.99, Forever Unique

Retailing at £59.99, Kate's exact style is the mint and coral midi dress, complete with elegant flutter sleeves and a front split detail. A summer staple, we can see it teamed with either espadrille wedges or strappy sandals and a coordinating clutch bag. Feeling more casual? Add box-fresh trainers and a trusty tote into the mix.

The TV star loves to experiment with bright colours

Kate's on-screen wardrobe is seriously chic and she recently wowed in yet another multicoloured outfit on Good Morning Britain. Delivering a masterclass in colour-blocking, the TV star rocked red wide-leg trousers and a pale pink blouse by Boden earlier this month, polishing off her ensemble with glamorous fuchsia heels,

She was no doubt dressed by ITV stylist Debbie Harper, who is in charge of wardrobe for all the GMB stars including Ranvir Singh, Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Garraway's son suffers funny mishap during England football celebrations

It's been a busy few weeks for Kate, who recently revealed that part of her home has been flooded following the recent torrential rain experienced in parts of London. Speaking about her ordeal on the hit ITV show, the 54-year-old confessed that it has been a "total nightmare and nuisance" as her garden was left underwater - just days before her son's pool birthday party.

Luckily, Kate's close family members were on hand to help – including her father-in-law. "Thanks to Grandad, Derek's dad, and Auntie Di, we have managed to clear it all out," she added.

