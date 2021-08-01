Jennifer Lopez’s Ben necklace has the best lookalike for less than $20

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Jennifer Lopez has been nailing enviable summer style, but there's a tiny accessory she can’t stop wearing that has everyone talking: her beloved ‘Ben’ necklace.

The Hustlers star has been spotting wearing the tribute to her off and now full force on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck just about everywhere - and we’re obsessed.

GET THE LOOK: Jennifer Lopez turns heads in a dreamy cutout dress we want in our closets asap

The tiny gold chain has three gold initials - B, E, and N on one side, and J.Lo has been layering it over another thin gold necklace that has a diamond pendant.

J.Lo has been wearing her 'Ben' initial necklace everywhere during their vacation in Europe

Initial necklaces have been a big trend this year, and we love J.Lo’s accessory, not only for tributes to significant others, but for other ways it can be customized: personal initials, childrens’ initials, or any way you see fit.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez’s chic bucket hat and handbag are what everyone will be wearing this fall

J.Lo hasn’t mentioned where she got her necklace, but we found the best dupe on Etsy for less than $20. It’s gold and has three letters on one side too.

YourNamesJewelry Sideways Initial Necklace, $18.70, Etsy

This is also a good time to stock up on initial necklaces in Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Although we didn’t see three initials going up one side on any of the necklaces on sale, there are several single initial necklaces that are worth checking out.

SHOP: Jennifer Lopez’s colorist Tracey Cunningham swears by this $28 hair-boosting product - exclusive

One of our faves is the Kate Spade Mini Initial necklace, marked down to $24.90.

Mini initial pendant necklace, $24.90, Nordstrom

J.Lo was last spotted wearing her ‘Ben’ necklace as she took a stroll in Portofino rocking a chic, off-white collared Cult Gaia Keegan cutout summer dress that came complete with midriff cutouts and short sleeves.

J.Lo wore her 'Ben' necklace over the weekend with a chic Cult Gaia dress

The Jenny From the Block songstress accessorized the look with diamond stud earrings, oversized square-rimmed sunglasses, a statement-making Dolce & Gabbana Capri Bag in Carretto-print canvas, and metallic gold sandals.

MORE: J.Lo’s trainer reveals her incredible body-toning workout routine - and you can do it at home

Ben wasn’t on the stroll or the boating excursion J.Lo and her friends enjoyed that day, but it’s clear she’s keeping him close to her heart.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.