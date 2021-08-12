Shania Twain's iconic animal print outfit reappears online in iconic throwback post The Canadian country singer has had an incredible career to date

Shania Twain is something of a chameleon when it comes to fashion and is never one to shy away from new looks.

The Canadian country star reminded fans of just some of her iconic outfits over the years this week with a fun montage made up of her most popular music videos.

Among them was a clip from her hit single You Don't Impress Me Much.

In the footage, the singer looked incredible dressed in a leopard print ensemble – including a crop top, hooded jacket and leggings.

Her outfit was completed with a choker and bold makeup. The music video montage also featured clips from other best-selling hits including Man I Feel Like A Woman, where she rocked a black mini dress, top hat, thigh-high heeled boots and a white blazer.

The mom-of-one has missed performing during the pandemic and can't wait to return to the stage at the end of the year.

Shania Twain rocked an all-leopard print look in her music montage

Shania's Let's Go! residency kicks off in December and over the past few weeks, the singer has been promoting tickets online.

At 55, Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learnt to not give it too much thought.

While chatting on LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

Shania is one of the most popular country singers in the world

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around," she said.

"I'd rather dream about songs or dream about other things I want to do in my life, and I want to just daydream."

The star added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look, you know, with and without clothes."

