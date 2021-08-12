Heidi Klum goes full experimental fashion in latest look Pants, pants, pants across the board

Heidi Klum has been serving look after look after look on the America's Got Talent stage this season. Even with the restrictions enforced by the pandemic, she's continued to bring it as hard as ever.

But no one was quite ready for the look she brought to the latest episode of the show, and it might just be one of her most iconic yet.

The German supermodel showed up in an outfit by Jeremy Scott and Moschino, bathed in shades of grey that seemed to cover up more of the model than you'd think.

At least, that was the case from the waist down, as she wore extremely wide-legged pants, almost like culottes, that touched the floor.

She wore it with a large belt with an eye-catching gold buckle and a strap that fell almost all the way to the floor.

Heidi's Moschino outfit really made quite the impression on the judges' panel

The top part felt like a continuation of the pants as they simply converted into a few folds in a lighter shade of grey that went up right above her chest. It left her hands and collar all bare.

Heidi paired the entire look with some light tresses in her hair, sculptural gold earrings, and eyeshadow that matched the outfit.

Moschino shared pictures of the outfit on their own Instagram page and several fans were left stunned by it. Many also termed it as something that would be a winning creation on Heidi and Jeremy's show Making the Cut.

What made the look stand out was the fact that it was an extremely different silhouette for Heidi, who usually dons more form-fitting outfits that showed off her model physique and long legs.

Heidi showed up the episode prior in a feathered mini-dress

She wore a fit that harkened to that style a lot more in the previous episode, when she showed up in a Reve Riche feathered mini-dress in a champagne color, cinching her waist in with a bow.

