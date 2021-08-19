Ruth Langsford rocks skinny trousers – and wait 'till you see her shoes!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford has been mixing up her style a lot lately, swapping summery midi dresses for some stunning trouser and top combos.

On Thursday's show, the This Morning presenter looked sensational in a pair of skinny black trousers from one of her favourite brands, Hobbs.

Ruth styled the trousers with a black and white floral print blouse which was also from the brand, and we were loving her monochrome fit.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford stuns fans in skinny Hobbs trousers

However, the star's shoes were definitely what stole the show, adding a fun pop of colour to the outfit.

Ruth's orange suede court shoes were from New Look, and looked lovely on the presenter as she strutted her stuff outside the Television Centre in London.

Ruth Langsford looked lovely as she chatted to guests

Sharing the outfit with her million followers, Ruth wrote: "Monochrome with a pop of colour today…Shirt & trousers @hobbslondon Orange suede court shoes @newlook".

Fans rushed to comment, with one gushing: "Stunning video Ruth," while another added: "You really are styled beautifully" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

We couldn’t agree more, and the best news is that Ruth's blouse is still in stock online, but we'd recommend snapping it up quickly before it sells out.

Lorraine Floral Shirt, £89, Hobbs

The 61-year-old rocked another stylish trouser and top ensemble earlier in the week, sporting a bright aqua blue jumper from Pure Collection to appear on the show.

Ruth styled the slim-fitting knit with her trusty black Hobbs trousers and black, croc-effect court shoes from Dune.

Ruth Langsford stunned fans in her slim-fitting jumper

The aqua colour perfectly complemented the presenter's blonde bob, which was styled in loose waves for the show.

Sharing the ensemble with her fans, the star wrote: "Jumper & trousers combo for @thismorning today…Jumper from @purecollection My fave "Gael" trousers from @hobbslondon Black mock croc court shoes from @dunelondon".

Followers were all saying the same thing about Ruth's knit, with one commenting: "Just love the colour of your jumper, beautiful," while another added: "Love the colour!"

