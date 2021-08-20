Ruth Langsford looks so youthful in striking midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Is it just us or does Ruth Langsford never seem to age? The star looked so youthful on Friday when she wore a striking blue midi dress to present This Morning alongside husband Eamonn Holmes.

The bright colour certainly suited Ruth, perfectly complimenting her blonde hair which was styled in gorgeous waves for the show.

The dress featured a pretty white floral print, delicate puff sleeves and a flattering V-neck, and we can’t get over how good the presenter looked.

Ruth kept her makeup natural, sporting a hint of black eyeliner along with a peachy blush and a nude lip.

The 61-year-old wore her trusty silver jewellery, including a delicate necklace and a chain style bracelet.

Ruth Langsford looked so youthful in the beautiful blue dress

Although we don't know Ruth's exact outfit details just yet, we have sourced a stunning alternative to the star's dress for you to rock this summer.

This blue midi dress from River Island is an absolute steal in the sale, so we'd recommend snapping it up quickly before it sells out.

Blue spot print midi dress, was £50 now £40, River Island

Ruth has always been a fan of floral dresses, and on Monday she looked pretty in pink in a summery number from one of her favourite high street brands, Hobbs.

The 'Marilyn Midi Dress' comes in a striking fuchsia colour, with a pink and green floral print, voluminous sleeves and a frill hem.

Sharing the outfit with her million followers, the star wrote: "Forgot to post this yesterday! Outfit on Monday's @thismorning Dress from @hobbslondon Gold wedges from @mango".

Ruth Langsford looked fabulous in the floral dress

Ruth styled the dress with her trusty gold wedges for a glamourous touch, and accessorised with gold hoop earrings which complemented the ensemble perfectly.

Fans were eager to share their love for the look, with one writing: "So glam and summery," while another added: "Looking gorgeous Ruth, love your dress" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

