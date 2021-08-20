Lisa Rinna debuts gorgeous new look - and she is unrecognisable!

Lisa Rinna debuted a gorgeous new look on Instagram, and she looks amazing! Sharing a snap of herself wearing a blonde wig with a glam makeup look, she captioned the snap: “Heather Joins the Party tonight on #RHOBH @bravotv 8/7c.”

After fans asked who Heather was, one person commented: “It's her alter ego with that wig on,” before another replied: “OMG, did she say alter ego??? I must’ve missed that!!! I do know from previous episodes and all her Instagram [posts], she names each and every wig!!!

"I don’t know maybe I’m watching a different show. Never ever ever did I hear her one time say alter ego or Heather Locklear!!!!! Like a wow! OK have a great day bye-bye.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills often keeps her fans up-to-date with her life on Instagram, and recently delighted her followers after sharing snaps of herself with Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos. Lisa and Kelly have been friends for a long time now, ever since they first connected during their days as soap opera actresses on Days Of Our Lives and All My Children respectively.

"'Twas a night to remember," Lisa captioned the amazing picture, and fans were pretty excited to see their favorite ladies from TV hanging out together! Previously chatting about how she actually almost landed the job at Live!, Lisa previously explained: “I have quite a history with Live! Regis actually told me it was between me and Kelly.” Luckily, their friendship has remained as strong as ever!

