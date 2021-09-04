We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A vision in pink, Charlotte Hawkins just channelled Elle Woods in the dreamiest pink dress from Karen Millen – and Reese Witherspoon would approve. Pictured heading to Global Radio studios on Friday, the Good Morning Britain star teamed her leather look with nude strappy sandals and a gorgeous grey and pink handbag.

Wearing her blonde tresses down in loose, voluminous curls, Charlotte opted for fresh-faced and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a nude shadow complete with rosy blusher and a pale pink lip gloss to match, the presenter looked absolutely radiant.

Charlotte gave off Elle Woods vibes in her pink pencil dress

Reduced to £197.40 in the sale, Charlotte's exact style is made from Karen Millen's signature leather. Fitted with a short-sleeved V-neck bodice and a sleek front-split pencil skirt, this tailored silhouette is uber flattering thanks to its glossy buckle belt at the waist. Taking you from desk to date night, we can see it paired with nude heels, droplet earrings and a coordinating clutch.

Pink Leather Pencil Dress, £197.40, Karen Millen

When it comes to dressing for the screen, Charlotte is a huge fan of Karen Millen, and we've seen her wearing a number of different designs from the brand recently.

Just last week, the mum-of-one donned a bold neon orange and green printed style to host Good Morning Britain. Delivering a masterclass in colour clashing, Charlotte polished off her outfit with a pair of cherry red stilettos, keeping her accessories minimal.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: See Charlotte Hawkins most glamorous looks

Sharing a photo of her ensemble on Instagram, Charlotte wrote:

"Today on @gmb & it's tropical vibes…@karen_millen @kenmckayphoto @debbiedresses @thriftystitcher @lisamejuto @c.j___hair #gmb #gmbstyle."

Receiving several glowing compliments from fans, Charlotte's 225k followers praised her vibrant choice. "Love this dress, the colour and shape, you look stunning as always Charlotte," wrote one.

"I love this dress! The pattern is beautiful," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Always so immaculate and gorgeous."

