January Jones wows in a surprising look in dreamy new vacation photo

January Jones gave us 90s nostalgia as she soaked up the sun on a picturesque trip to Venice, Italy wearing an ensemble we didn’t see coming.

Ever the fashion statement maker, the Mad Men star was glowing as she struck a pose in the water-logged city rocking a white Dolce & Gabbana T-shirt emblazoned with '90s’, paired with a black tuxedo blazer, and high waisted jeans topped with a crystal-lined belt.

January's vacation outfit gave us total '90s vibes

January finished the outfit with black square-rimmed shades and flashed a smile as she enjoyed the views of the canals.

Lisa Rinna was quick to comment on the snap, writing, "You got out! Yay!" Others praised the ensemble, with one follower writing, "Nice outfit!" Another added: "So chic!"

January shared the first snap of herself enjoying Venice over the weekend, when she posted a selfie that showed her wearing a printed Dolce & Gabbana blouse and black shades as she stood in front of the sea.

The star also stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana printed blouse during her getaway

"Ciao Venice! @dolcegabbana," she captioned the photo.

While it’s not clear how long the actress has been vacationing in Italy, she made fans go wild in a different way when she shared a glamorous black and white throwback photo.

In it, January lounged in a bathtub with her wet hair slicked back and wearing full makeup - but nothing else.

She could also be seen checking her appearance in a compact mirror, and a deep red lipstick, small vase of flowers, and No 5 Chanel bath oil were also visible in the snap.

January stunned in a photo shoot for Violet Grey

January, 43, explained in the caption: "For this @violetgrey shoot awhile back I was wearing a gorge black gown in the bath (as one does), and after a bit it turned the bath water a very fortuitous violet color so I of course needed to lose the gown."

"Such a beautiful shoot!" one follower remarked, while a second simply wrote: "My goodness!" along with three flame emojis. "YOU LOOK AMAZING!" echoed a third.

Simply stunning - and further proof that January is a pro at nailing a photoshoot, no matter the destination or challenges that arise.

