Katy Perry cosies up in knitted outfit with sky-high boots you need to see

Katy Perry never misses when it comes to head-turning styles, and her latest getup for the most recent episode of American Idol was a treat for her fans.

The 'Roar' hitmaker posted two photos of her full outfit which consisted of a grey mini dress with a knitted detail wrapped over one shoulder. Katy's cosy knit dress was paired with a co-ordinated wrap in the same material which she draped over her arms for extra cosiness.

But the superstar's look was topped by her sky-high boots which were almost translucent thanks to the sheer material. The killer shoes were also lined with cream detailing down the front, elongating Katy's legs even further.

© Instagram Katy Perry in knitted dress with sky-high boots

Katy, 39, was clearly thrilled with her outfit and wrote in the caption: "Let's just say tonight's episode isn't as warm and fuzzy as my fit."

The American Idol judge is no doubt lapping up moments on the show right now as she'll soon be making a departure from the iconic talent series. Katy revealed earlier this year that this series would be her last as a judge.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! she said she'd be stepping down after seven seasons to focus on other projects.

"I love Idol so much!" she said, adding: "It's connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat."

Meanwhile, when Katy isn't busy judging on Idol or in the studio making music, she'll be found at home with her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their daughter, Daisy Dove.

© Instagram Katy Perry shared her look on Instagram

The parents welcomed Daisy in August 2020 and announced the news with a photo of them holding her hand. They also released a statement with UNICEF revealing that they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter".

Orlando, however, is also a father to his 13-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

MORE: Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, and more stars who co-parent and share kids

© Jon Kopaloff Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share Daisy Dove together

Speaking to People, the Lord of the Rings actor explained how he loves nothing more than family time with his two kids and his fiancée, especially while at the dinner table.

"Family time is, for me, a meal together. Sitting down at a table," he explained, adding: "It is going out on a walk or going on an adventure. It's games, it's play.

"It's connection. It's holding hands and hugging. And telling people you love them a lot."