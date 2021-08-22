Sharon Stone makes the most of her vacation with gorgeous white look in waterside photo That's amore!

Sharon Stone's beauty and chic sense of style continue to transcend the years as she floored fans with another one of her looks.

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram from her vacation in Venice as she rode a gondola with the beautiful waters and city behind her.

She wore a pair of sunglasses and a full-sleeved white turtleneck top that fit her like a glove and showed off her curves, even while half of her frame was hidden by the boat.

Even through her shades, her natural beauty shone, which she's been highlighting more and more with her recent social media posts.

"Venice," she simply captioned the shot. Her fans and followers were in awe of the beautiful picture in its entirety, from her look to the stunning backdrop.

Sharon's vacation look had fans falling in love

Stacy London left a comment saying, "Beauty of all time," while Vera Wang simply dropped a raised hands emoji.

Many others left heart and flame emojis in droves, with one fan writing, "Looking fantastic," and another saying, "So beautiful!" A third commented, "Sublime madame."

The Casino actress is enjoying a well-deserved break after a new career move, which involved her working with Will Arnett.

She recently shared a picture of herself completely covered from head to toe in medical scrubs, as she posed alongside Will.

The photograph appears to have been taken from the inside of a hospital and was captioned, "Having the BEST TIME EVER working with the hilarious @arnettwill."

The actress' photo with Will Arnett had some of her fans perplexed

What confused several fans was the fact that they had no clue what project she was working on with Will and they filled the comments section with their thoughts.

One wrote, "Where is this," and another also asked, "What is this for?!" A few others also just used question marks and thinking face emojis in the comments.

