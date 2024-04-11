Demi Moore, 61, stuns in the slinkiest thigh-split gown with raven Rapunzel locks

Demi Moore stepped out for a surprise mid-week red carpet on Thursday and she looked like a goddess.

The Ghost actress, 61, looked incredible in a floor-length slinky black gown which had a halterneck and a cinched waistline. She teamed the garment with a pair of black strappy heels.

© Getty Demi Moore attended "An Unforgettable Evening" benefiting the Women's Cancer Research Fund

The Indecent Proposal actress also wore dramatic diamanté drop earrings and a coordinating bangle. Her makeup was kept simple with a rosy satin finish lipstick, a grey-toned smokey eye, and spidery long lashes.

© Getty Demi wore silver accessories

The star of the show was her incredible raven Rapunzel locks which skimmed her waist and were styled in loose waves - a far cry from the ultra-cropped look she donned alongside Patrick Swayze in Ghost.

© Getty Rita Wilson, Demi Moore and Jamie Tisch posed on the red carpet

The G.I. Jane star was photographed alongside A Man Called Otto star and wife to Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson who looked so stylish in a tiered rose-hued chiffon dress with a statement diamanté necklace.

Demi also smiled alongside businesswoman Jamie Tisch who looked sensational in an olive green satin halterneck dress which was teamed with chandelier earrings covered in pink stones and strappy metallic heels. Lolita actress Melanie Griffith also arrived wearing a white pantsuit and ruffled shirt.

© Getty Demi's dress had a thigh-split

The stars were spotted at an event at the Beverly Wilshire dubbed An Unforgettable Evening which was held to raise funds for The Woman's Cancer Research Fund.

The personal highlight of the evening for the Hollywood star was receiving the prestigious Courage Award, an accolade that celebrates the spirit of bravery and resilience in the face of adversity.

Demi gave a heartfelt acceptance speech, saying that she was deeply moved and touched to have been given the award and noted that courage can manifest in different forms—from risking your life for others to expressing your feelings for another.

© Getty Demi Moore has three adult daughters

The star dedicated her award to the "sisterhood of incredible women" in her life, including the three daughters she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis - Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout. She also paid tribute to her "brand new granddaughter" and her aunt Deanna, a breast cancer survivor.

© Getty Demi Moore dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana dress

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent actress was spotted on the red carpet earlier this month opting for more daring attire. Demi stunned at the Dolce and Gabbana 40th anniversary party in Milan wearing a rhinestone-adorned sheer chainmail dress with black underwear.

© Getty Demi wowed in sheer chainmail

She wore her impressive hair straight which emphasised its incredible length and ditched accessories entirely to allow the gown to do the talking.

Before that, she switched up her eveningwear, opting for a white frayed denim fitted midi dress at the THR Power Stylists event at Sunset Tower Hotel. The dress had an eye-catching detail, literally.

© Getty Demi styled her white midi dress with gold accessories

The garment had a gold chain halterneck with a huge human eye on the front, gazing out from the neckline. She also held a white bag with a gold handprint painted on it.