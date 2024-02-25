Demi Moore stuns in slick power suit with waist-length hair

Demi Moore was declared the "shining light" of a star-studded party on Saturday night as she attended the opening night of The Frankie Shop x Crosby Studios LA pop-up installation.

The Ghost actress, 61, looked slicked and sophisticated for the event, opting for an androgynous ensemble consisting of a slate gray shirt, high-waisted trousers and a moody gray trench coat to complete her monochrome aesthetic.

Demi slipped into metallic, pointed-toe heels for the occasion, keeping accessories minimal and metallic for her slouchy, off-duty model attire. Most striking, however, was Demi's waist-length hair that fell past her shoulders.

© Instagram Demi Moore rocked a gray trouser suit

Her inky black tresses were left in a poker straight style, complementing her dramatic smokey eye, defined brows and soft, nude lip. "Opening night for @thefrankieshop x @crosbystudios LA pop-up installation /The Meeting Room' [black heart] A time was had!"

Demi penned to her 5 million Instagram followers. The G.I. Jane star's fans were quick to react to her ever-stylish elegance, rushing to the comments to share their thoughts on her ageless appearance.

"Class and elegance personified," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Demi you are breathtaking!"

A third wrote: "Sophisticated in both outer beauty and inner spirit. Divine Demi," while a fourth comment read: "What a night! Full moon love all the way thank you sooo much @demimoore for bringing your shining light to our party."

It's been a month of sartorial wins for the Hollywood star, who not only graced the front row of Caroline Herrerra's A/W 24 Show at New York Fashion Week, but also was named as the face of The Frankie Shop - a luxury womenswear label.

Away from the spotlight, however, Demi faces a heartbreaking reality at home with her three children, Rumer, 35, Scout, 32, and Tullulah, 30, who she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis.

VIDEO: Bruce Willis celebrates his birthday with Demi Moore, Emma Heming Willis, and their extended blended family

Despite calling time on their marriage in 2000, Demi and Bruce remain incredibly close and are proud of their blended family.

© Instagram Bruce and Demi's blended family

Last year, the Willis family announced Bruce's battle with frontotemporal dementia. His wife Emma has been candid about the heartbreaking journey, and has been a steadfast advocate of her husband's wellbeing, people with FTD, as well as their caregivers.