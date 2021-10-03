Olivia Culpo has the most hilarious fashion mishap in skin-tight pants Killing the game, mistakes and all

Olivia Culpo has been setting the style world on fire with her appearances at various fashion weeks recently, but ended her stay in Paris on an unusual note.

The model shared a clip on her Instagram Stories detailing a hilarious mistake she had managed to make with her outfit while attending Paris Fashion Week.

Olivia appeared in the most incredible look, consisting of a coat, turtleneck sweater, and combat boots. She paired the look with a pair of tan colored pants.

WATCH: Olivia Culpo's fashion mishap in pants

However, all didn't go as planned with her execution of the outfit, as she revealed that she'd tucked her pants into her boots too much, to the point that she was finding it hard to walk.

"Ever had the problem where you tuck in your pants so tight in boots, and you can't bend your legs?" she said in the video, then proceeded to hilariously hobble to an elevator while awkwardly passing by two guys who looked at her in a slightly confused way.

"Anyone know what I mean here? Definitely don't think those guys did [laughing emoji]," she wrote on the clip.

Olivia had a hilarious fashion faux pas moment with her pants

She suffered another hilarious fashion mishap recently when she uploaded a picture of herself rocking the perfect fall outfit - a corseted ivory bodysuit paired with long matching cut-off shorts and a beige blazer.

However, in the caption, she revealed: "Felt really confident about this outfit until a bird [poop emoji] on my blazer lol. On another note, readers or sunnies @fwrd @dionlee."

The former Miss Universe has been serving incredible look after look during her stay in Paris for Fashion Week, even donning a chic black and white patterned Valentino look for their spring/summer womenswear show.

The model presented several memorable looks during her fashion week run

However, she revealed with her latest post, a candid airport shot where she sported a Balenciaga tee and a pair of leather pants, that she was finally on her way home to spend time with her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, and her dog.

