Serena Williams is positively glowing in figure-hugging gown in beachside photos Shine on!

Serena Williams isn't about to let summer get away from us just yet, as she delivers one show-stopping hot girl summer moment after another.

The tennis superstar is giving one last push for the warm weather in a new set of photos she shared, bringing her fashion sense to the beach in the most unexpected and glamorous way.

Serena shared pictures of herself walking along the beach and playing in the water, wearing a stunning gold and silver gown.

The outfit featured a textured pattern that went all across her body in a sparkly fabric with a sheer train at the back, perfectly accentuating every one of her curves.

She walked across the sand barefoot with her hair wet from the water as she looked like she was enjoying her day out.

"A little sparkle for your Sunday," she captioned the photos, with a sparkle and wave emoji to boot.

Serena brought high fashion to the beach with her sparkly gown

Most fans were rendered speechless, simply resorting to heart and flame emojis for comments. But many couldn't say more than "gorgeous" and "beautiful."

Her make-up artist wrote, "The little mermaid could nevaaaaaa," while one fan commented, "Gorgeous!! Extra sunny on that Beach."

A third added, "It's YOU for me it's the Magic for me and you look so happy in the second pic."

The sports icon is currently setting higher and higher fashion standards for herself with her recent pictures, having set the bar really high with another recent beachside shot.

Serena recently shared pictures of herself posing in a white high-cut swimsuit on the beach, with the water lapping up against her and the sand on her glistening skin.

The tennis icon set temperatures soaring with her swimsuit photos

The one-piece featured a line of fringe along the V of her chest and the waist, almost making it look like a skirt, and highlighted her phenomenal physique, as she captioned the pictures with "endless summer."

