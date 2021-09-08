Serena Williams has been feeling her hot girl summer mood lately with some truly stunning shots on her social media.

The tennis superstar gave fans a glimpse at another one of those moments with a set of swimsuit photos that truly need to be seen to be believed.

WATCH: Serena Williams and daughter Olympia show off their baking skills

Serena shared pictures of herself posing in a white high-cut swimsuit on the beach, with the water lapping up against her and the sand on her glistening skin.

The one-piece featured a line of fringe along the V of her chest and the waist, almost making it look like a skirt, and highlighted her phenomenal figure.

"Endless summer," she simply captioned the shots with a white heart added at the end.

Serena truly set pulses racing with her swimsuit photoshoot

Fans were really falling in love with the pictures and let it be known in the comments section, with one writing, "Slayin it off the court!"

Another commented, "Gorgeous. It's definitely a 'hot girl' summer," and a third simply added, "Whoa!!!" Many others also dropped a trail of flame emojis as well.

The tennis champion has been really showing off her supreme style game this summer, and did so to perfection recently as she posed in a figure-hugging mini dress.

Serena looked incredible as she stood in a room that was topped with a massive ethereal painting wearing the sleeveless blue ribbed number from her Serena collection. It came complete with drawstring ties on one side to create an adjustable length.

The sports icon's blue mini dress caught many an eye

The fashionista paired the dress with silver metallic stilettos, a diamond bracelet, and a bubble ponytail, which a ton of stars including Priyanka Chopra, Gigi Hadid, and Ariana Grande have all sported in recent months.

"Bold in blue @serena," she captioned the post. Fans were quick to sing her praises in the comments, with one writing, "Love that line of dresses." Another added, "Stunning Serena", while an additional follower chimed in, "That bluuuuuue."

