Rebel Wilson certainly knocked it out of the part over the weekend with her latest post, as she shared pictures from her latest day out.

The actress posted on her Instagram snapshots of her visiting with friends, wearing a full white tennis outfit, complete with the polo, skirt, and a cap that read "Rebeldon: 40th Invitational."

The outfit showed off her absolutely dynamite figure that she'd earned over the past year as she sipped on a coconut and posed with her friends and a racket.

"Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Thanks @kellywearstler for having us at your gorgeous house x," she captioned the series of pictures.

Fans immediately rushed to the comments section to tell the actress how incredible she looked, with one commenting: "Holy moly you're so fit! Well done!"

Many others left similar comments, saying: "Wowww you look amazing, my role model," and: "ohmyyy i really love your fitness goal," as well as: "You look amazing and so happy."

Rebel was queen of the court in a tennis outfit in her latest pictures

The Australian actress has taken every chance to show off the gains of her hard work, including in a statement making dress at a recent high profile event.

The Pitch Perfect star lit up the room when she walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere Party in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Rebel's smile said it all, as she posed up a storm in a sequinned black blazer dress which showed off her toned physique and even gave her legs some time to shine in sheer tights and black pumps.

The actress dazzled at the Academy Museum and Vanity Fair Premiere Party

She was clearly thrilled to be there as she shared several videos from the event on her Instagram Stories as well as a post on her main feed, writing: "Was such an honor to attend the Vanity Fair Academy Museum Opening Party last night."

