Rebel Wilson looks runway ready in flirty LBD and heels The actress left fans lost for words

Rebel Wilson was throwing it back to her recent tropical vacation when she shared a stunning image of herself wearing the prettiest little black dress on Wednesday.

The Australian actress, 41, put her impressive weight loss front and center in an outfit which her social media followers were falling over themselves for. #

WATCH: Rebel Wilson looks lean in lyrcra for tropical workout

In the image, Rebel was beaming as she strutted down a sandy path, which could have been an edgy model runway.

She looked every inch the superstar with her long, blonde locks worn loose and a kilowatt smile.

"#RebelIsland: @lauriebaileyphoto,"she captioned the post which made reference to the location of her birthday getaway.

Her fans immediately began commenting and wrote: "I love that dress looks so good on her," and, "that dress and that smile are perfection on you."

Rebel looked like a million dollars

One fan gave them the answer to their dress queries and said: "It's called ALAÏA (Edition 2016 The Vienne Dress)."

The snapshot comes just days after Rebel blew fans away with her appearance in a plunging red hot Marysia swimsuit.

She also shared an inspirational message which made reference to her health overhaul. "It's never too late to improve yourself," she wrote. "To improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony.

Rebel is so proud of health overhaul

She continued: "For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You're worth it. #RebelIsland."

Her fans were quick to respond to her message, and in under one hour, it received over 82,000 likes, including one from Jennifer Aniston.

Rebel has lost more than 65lbs through exercise and a healthy diet, but said: "The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a weight because I needed some tangible thing."

