Rebel Wilson gave fans a glimpse at her big physical transformation with a new photo she shared on her social media.

The Australian actress posted a picture on her Instagram Stories of her out on a hike with her friends.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson shows off her eye-catching outfit

She wore a matching set of workout gear, a black shirt with a pair of leggings to match, which showed off her amazing figure.

She paired the look with some shades and her Rebel Island cap, writing on the picture, "Hike in 104 degree weather cause we're just bad a** like that."

The hike came after the Pitch Perfect actress celebrated some truly incredible news with her fans which involved her branching out into a new venture.

Rebel broke out her workout gear for a hike with friends

Rebel shared a video on her Instagram where she unwrapped a package containing a copy of her very first children's book, Bella the Brave.

She excitedly sat in her kitchen, sipping on her breakfast smoothie and wearing a pink sweatshirt and her Rebel Island cap as she gushed about the book.

In the caption, she wrote, "OMG just received a very special delivery! This is a very limited run of my first ever children's book BELLA THE BRAVE so this will sell-out very quickly come October 27th - so my fans can pre-order now to grab a copy.

"This is a book for ages 3+ based on my childhood. This first book is about overcoming shyness. Can't wait for you guys to meet Bella."

Fans reacted with excitement upon learning of Rebel's news, with many also noting the reference to Pitch Perfect in the title.

The actress celebrated the arrival of her first children's book

One fan commented, "Once a bella, always a bella, congratulation my favourite person," and another wrote, "So excited for you and can’t wait to read it and share it with children!!"

A third said, "I want one! I don't even know if I'm having a girl yet! I was very shy for a long time and would have loved a book that could have helped as a kid. Thanks Rebel!"

