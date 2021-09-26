Rebel Wilson heads to the movies in lavish $1,250 Gucci sweatshirt

Rebel Wilson went to the movies on Saturday evening with her friend Sam Kennedy. The 41-year-old actress posted a selfie on Instagram Stories and in the shot you could clearly see her expensive designer sweatshirt.

The Gucci Boutique sweatshirt is a super stylish addition to Rebel's designer wardrobe. It's certainly not cheap though, at $1,250 (£870), this is one of those eye watering purchases to make, but one that you'll feel cozy and warm in.

Rebel Wilson and her friend Sam Kennedy before heading to the movie theatre

Since losing 75lbs, Rebel has had to shop for a whole new wardrobe - and it mainly consists of designer threads.

Gucci Boutique hooded sweatshirt, $1250 / £870, Farfetch

The Pitch Perfect star hasn't always been a fan of shopping though. "In the beginning, even though I was an actress and I was on red carpets, you’d find your dress still at Macy’s or Bloomingdale’s in the very-limited-at-the-time plus-size division," Rebel once told StyleCaster. "It’s great those stores now have a lot more options. But still, it’s really only 10 percent of the clothes."

She added: "When I used to go shopping with my mum, it would always be a harrowing experience where I would end up crying, and I would hate shopping,” Wilson says. “Things you thought looked cool didn’t fit when you tried them on. It makes you feel gross and excluded or like fashion isn’t for you."

On a recent appearance on The Morning Crew With Hughesy, Ed and Erin, she sad: “I like to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I’ve always been quite confident. So, it wasn’t like I wasn’t confident and then now I’m, like, super confident.”

Rebel famously declared 2020 her "year of health," and has shared details of her mission to lead a healthier life. To achieve that, she's been relying on a combination of exercise and an eating plan called the Mayr Method. She also raved about the book, Within: A Spiritual Awakening to Love & Weight Loss. The life changing book is an Amazon bestseller, and counts Gwyneth Paltrow as fans.

