Rebel Wilson steals the show in dazzling red carpet dress - and she looks incredible The star was the epitome of Hollywood glam

Strike a pose! Rebel Wilson pulled out all the stops for her latest look which turned the heads of fans and fellow celebrities who couldn't get enough of it.

The Pitch Perfect star lit up the room when she walked the red carpet at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair, Premiere party in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks runway ready in flirty LBD and heels

Rebel's smile said it all, as she posed up a storm in a sequinned, black, blazer dress which showed off her toned physique which she's worked so hard for.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson enjoys thrill-seeking date night at the fair

The Australian actress was cleary thrilled with her appearance too as she shared several videos from the event on her Instagram Stories too.

Rebel is right back to work following her recent belated 41st birthday celebrations on Marlon Brando's private island, which they renamed Rebel Island for the week-long event.

MORE: Rebel Wilson emerges from the water Bond girl style in incredible swimsuit photo

MORE: Rebel Wilson stuns as a mermaid siren in sheer black dress - fans react

It was a well-deserved break for Rebel who has had a very busy year, having filmed her first non-comedic movie, The Almond and the Seahorse, wrapped up another film, Senior Year, and launched her career as a children's book author.

Rebel looked sensational

During her getaway with all of her loved ones in tow, Rebel showcased the results of her health overhaul when she posed in a series of swimwear.

MORE: Rebel Wilson showered with praise after sharing plunging red hot swimsuit snap

SEE: Rebel Wilson gives off Pretty Women vibes during day out in Beverly Hills

But there was one that truly stood out, and that was when she paraded her more-than 65lb weight loss in a plunging red hot Marysia swimsuit,

Rebel stole the show at the star-studded event

Alongside the photo of herself, she added an inspiring message about transformation.

"It's never too late to improve yourself," she wrote. "To improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony.

She continued: "For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You're worth it. #RebelIsland."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.