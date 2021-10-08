Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian's long locks are gone in new picture – see the shaved look The actress' only son is a model

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian stunned fans when he shared a new photo on his Instagram that appeared to reveal that he had shaved his long locks.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson, Elizabeth Hurley and Alesha Dixon lead the glamour at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards

Captioning the snap, the 19-year-old simply wrote: "Can do both."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley soaks up last of summer sun in yellow bikini

His fans instantly went wild over the new hairstyle, with many questioning if he had really cut his hair. "WAIT DID YOU CUT YOUR HAIR OFF?" asked one, whilst a second remarked: "Oh wow. Striking"

READ: Elizabeth Hurley serves peak James Bond in sensational little black dress

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley's bikini posts lead to happy news for star

A third added: "Nooooo your hair!"

Thankfully, the model was quick to reassure everyone and shared a conversation he had had over text with a friend about his hair on his Stories.

Damian appeared to have shaved off his hair in a new picture

Replying to his friend, he wrote: "Nah nah, not shaved at all, just tied back tight." He then added at the bottom: "Just in case you were wondering."

It's not the first time the teenager has ditched his signature long hair. Earlier this year, in January, he shared a picture on Instagram showing him shirtless in field whilst holding a camera.

At the time, Damian assured fans the look was only temporary, "for a new project" he was working on, and that he didn't actually shave his head.

"Update lol: I love u guys so much hahaha but I'm not bald. This is prosthetics for a new project lmao but thank u for the cute comments ," he wrote in the caption.

Elizabeth Hurley's son is known for his long luscious locks and earlier this year fans thought he had cut them all off

In the past, Damian has made it clear he wants to follow in his mother's famous footsteps.

In 2016, he made his acting debut in the TV series The Royals, which starred Hurley as the fictional Queen of England — Damien played Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein in three episodes.

Then, in August 2020, he was officially signed to IMG Models in the UK.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining IMG Models," Damian told WWD of the agency that hosts many famous faces, including Ashley Graham, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. "To become part of such a wonderful family is truly fantastic. I can't wait to see what the future brings."