Demi Moore and daughter Scout don jaw-dropping outfits to pay an emotional tribute A salute to a fashion legend

Demi Moore and her daughter Scout Willis took the fashion world by storm once again this week with their sensational style choices.

The two showed up for an event wearing some incredible monochromatic looks. Scout went for the modern touch with a red mini dress with dramatic puff sleeves and matching leggings.

Demi went the classic route, opting for a show-stopping sequined black gown that radiated in the light and showed off her svelte figure, pairing it with white pumps.

WATCH: Demi Moore celebrates Paris Fashion Week with daughter, Scout, and other high-profile guests

However, the event brought out a series of emotions for the actress as she revealed that it was in honor of her dear friend Alber Elbaz, the creative director of Lanvin, who died of COVID in April.

Demi shared a post on her Instagram that showed off her and Scout's looks while she penned a heartbreaking tribute to her friend.

She wrote: "When I first met Alber I knew that there was so much more to him than just the obvious creative genius that was unfolding while he transformed Lanvin."

Demi went on to talk about his creativity and how he gave Scout an opportunity to work for him when she was looking for an internship in Paris.

Demi and Scout wowed at an event paying tribute to a friend

"It has taken me days to even begin to try and put any thoughts and feelings into words since the night of the tribute. When asked that evening I fumbled to make a complete sentence.

"From the first moment until the last, Alber welcomed me and my daughters in like family. He was pure love and all heart."

She concluded with: "I know that my life is better for having had Alber in it. I hope I can honor him by continuing to carry this message of Love and bring it into all that I do."

Her fans and followers were touched by her tribute and wowed by their looks, as one commented: "Beautifully said about a beautiful soul."

The Ghost actress mourned the loss of Albert Elbaz

Another wrote: "Mrs Moore extremely gorgeous," with a third saying: "Such honest, loving words!!"

