Rita Ora shares sizzling poolside snaps wearing £160 blue floral bikini

Rita Ora recently visited Europe, specifically Paris, where she performed at the end of Fashion Week, but she was quick to leave cosy knits behind and head back to the Los Angeles sun.

The singer shared several pictures with her fans on Monday, showing her lounging poolside at her LA mansion – and the 30-year-old looks stunning!

"Smiles all around. I hope you all had an amazing weekend," she captioned the carefree snaps of herself in a blue Frankies Bikinis floral two-piece.

In the pictures, Rita opted to be makeup-free whilst wearing her hair in natural loose curls.

Rita is currently living in Los Angeles

The snaps were liked by many of her friends, including Kate Bosworth, Lily James, Winnie Harlow and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton.

"You are so beautiful," commented a fan, whilst a second added: "You're so happy, I'm so glad to see it."

"You're so stunning," remarked a third.

Whilst it may seem that Rita is relaxing in LA, she is busy visiting the studio and also hitting the gym. The star has a busy few months ahead as she will be filming for the third series of ITV's The Masked Singer as well as returning to Australia next year to be a coach on season two of The Voice Down Under.

The star will celebrate her 31st birthday next month

She will also commence work on her new £8million Victoria home, located in North London.

Rita purchased the six-bedroom property earlier this year, months after she came under fire for celebrating her 30th birthday despite lockdown rules in place.

At the time, Rita released a statement that read: "Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday.

"It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK… I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk."

She added: "This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."