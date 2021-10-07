Nicole Scherzinger sets social media on fire in show-stopping neon look Now that's a moment

Nicole Scherzinger has been serving incredible fashion moments on the new season of The Masked Singer, and just showed up in another stunner.

The fashionista shared a series of posts on her Instagram showing off her newest look, a neon lime green number that fit her to perfection.

She wore a lime green crop top with a shimmery trim, along with a floor-length skirt featuring a slit that went all the way up to her waist, showing off her toned legs and matching undergarments.

"You know it's a PARTY when I've got neon on," she captioned a series of pictures she shared of the look, pairing it all with tiny lime green sunnies and hair twisted into buns.

Fans and celebrity friends were immediately in love and rushed to the comments section to praise the singer for bringing her A-game every time.

Meghan Trainor wrote: "FIT IS EVERYTHING," and Paula Abdul couldn't resist commenting twice, saying: "Stunning sweetheart," and: "Beautiful girl."

One fan commented: "Hello yes I'm in love with you," with another saying: "Girlll YOU LOOK SO GOOD," and a third adding: "THE FIT ?! THE GLASSES ?!? THE MAKE UP??!! SLAYYYYYY"

Nicole brought a lime green fantasy to the new episode of The Masked Singer

The Don't Hold Your Breath singer shared another clip of hers showing off her incredible look, although with an unexpected surprise.

In the Instagram reel, Nicole posed in front of a wall to display her outfit, only to be interrupted by fellow judge Ken Jeong.

Ken simply saw the camera and smiled as an annoyed Nicole looked on as he walked away, mock irritated at the fact that he ruined her shot.

"This man again?! @kenjeong," she captioned the clip with a laughing emoji, and fans found it just as hysterical.

Ken interrupted Nicole as she tried to show off her outfit in a video

The official Masked Singer page commented: "@kenjeong's never met a camera he didn't like," while a fan wrote: "Mister Ken always tryna be in the spotlight."

