Carol Vorderman stuns in skintight dress in incredible throwback photo

Is it just us or does Carol Vorderman never seem to age? The star shared a stunning throwback photo to her Instagram Story on Friday, and looked just as amazing as she does today.

In the snap, the former Countdown star could be seen wearing a skintight blue dress for the occasion, which featured a flattering midi length and stylish puff sleeves. Carol paired the dress with strappy nude heels, a matching handbag and a statement necklace, looking oh-so-sophisticated as she smiled for the camera.

She was joined by her friend and singer Yvie Burnett, who was also looking glamourous in a red dress and black heels. Carol captioned the photo: "Chatting to my gorgeous Scottish sis @yvieburnett which reminded me of THIS day…let's just say WE LAUGHED".

One thing that really caught our attention was the star's hair. Carol sported a sleek, dark brunette 'do complete with a fringe, and we are loving the look!

Carol Vorderman looked stunning in the throwback photo

This isn’t the first time this week that the 60-year-old has caught her fan's attention, and on Monday she wowed with a figure-hugging workout outfit.

Revealing that she was heading out on one of her much-loved long walks, Carol rocked skin-tight grey leggings with a white print underneath a matching grey-and-black top that showed off her gym-honed curves to perfection.

Her hair hung past her shoulders in loose waves and her face glowed with happiness as she beamed at the camera.

Carol wowed fans with her workout look

The maths whiz shared the photos to Instagram and Twitter, where she opened up about the reason she felt so good – as she was back in Wales again!

The picture was taken at Carol's home, and she added Welsh flag and heart emojis to the snap.

The star grew up in Wales with her family and has spent a lot of time there over the last few months, although she also owns a house in Bristol.

