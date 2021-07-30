Ranvir Singh's slinky denim dress is a big hit with fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ranvir Singh has been serving up some major workwear inspiration since filling in for Lorraine Kelly on her namesake show. Returning to our screens for Friday's episode, the TV star donned a fitted denim dress by celebrity favourite brand, Sosandar, and it's already a big hit with viewers.

Cutting an elegant figure, Ranvir teamed her tailored LBD with a pair of crisp white trainers from Jones Bootmaker and silver jewellery. Wearing her dark hair down in beautiful beachy waves, she completed her look with natural and dewy makeup.

RELATED: Ranvir Singh holds back tears during heartbreaking moment on Lorraine

Ranvir wore a denim dress by Sosandar on Friday

Priced at £69, Ranvir's dress is uber flattering thanks to its figure-sculpting waistband and sophisticated three quarter length sleeves. Adorned with popper fastenings and utility-style pockets, it also comes in a number of different shades, including indigo, burgundy, khaki and more. Effortlessly cool, team your new favourite frock with either box-fresh trainers, beaded summer sandals or strappy heels depending on the occasion.

READ: Ranvir Singh just stunned us in the most colourful suit – and wow

Black Popper Front Denim Dress, £69, Sosandar

Sharing a gorgeous snap of Ranvir's outfit on Instagram, ITV's resident stylist, Debbie Harper received a number of compliments for putting together her ensemble.

"Love this look!! All your looks for Ranvir have been amazing these past two weeks," wrote one. "She looks so gorgeous," added another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Stunning."

MORE: Ranvir Singh reveals son's touching response after detailing his heartbreaking experience with racism

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ranvir Singh wows in brightest GMB dress yet

Ranvir's on-screen wardrobe often sparks a reaction from fans, and she recently donned another glamorous outfit to host Lorraine on Thursday. Donning a bright orange suit from Karen Millen, she layered her fitted blazer over a classic black T-shirt and polished off her look with criss-cross stilettos.

It's not the first time that we've seen Ranvir rock a two-piece on the show. Earlier this month she stunned in a bright blue suit, which she paired with a hot pink top and matching pink heels. Colour contrasting is a huge trend this season, and we love that she isn't afraid to experiment with different shades.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.