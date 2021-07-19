Ranvir Singh just stunned us in the most colourful suit – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh is known for her bold on-screen looks, and Monday was no exception. The presenter stunned in a bright blue suit, which she paired with a hot pink top and matching pink heels.

The 43-year-old is currently hosting popular ITV show Lorraine, as original host Lorraine Kelly takes a well-deserved break for summer.

Ranvir stunned fans when she shared her latest look to social media, looking summer-ready in the contrasting ensemble.

Ranvir Singh wows in brightest GMB dress yet

The star wore her hair in a sleek style for the occasion and sported minimal, glowy makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

Colour contrasting is a huge trend this season, and we love that Ranvir isn’t afraid to experiment with different shades.

Ranvir looked lovely while hosting Lorraine on Monday

Although her exact outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing alternative to her blue blazer if you are wanting to recreate the look.

This New Look number is a super similar shade to Ranvir's, and you can even purchase the matching trousers. Simply pair with a clashing top for a stylish summer outfit.

Blue blazer, £29.99, New Look

Blue trousers, £23.99, New Look

This isn’t the first time that the star has stunned fans with her fashion choices, in fact just earlier this month the presenter sported the most dreamy, floral M&S dress.

Ranvir was back at Loose Women to lead the panel, and viewers were just as in love with her look as the news of her return to the show.

The star looked beautiful in a floral dress from Marks & Spencer's Ghost collaboration range, rocking the 'Printed V-Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress'.

Ranvir looked gorgeous in her M&S X Ghost dress

Dressed as always by her ITV stylist Debbie Harper, Ranvir received plenty of lovely compliments on her outfit as well as her presenting skills.

"Loving watching it right now, that yellow dress is [gorgeous] and you’re doing an amazing job," one fan wrote on Instagram, while another added: "You looked amazing in that lemon dress."

We can’t wait to see what Ranvir wears next!

