Christine Lampard's slinky skirt on Lorraine will make you seriously swoon

Christine Lampard is back on our screens, fronting the Lorraine show whilst Ms. Kelly enjoys the half term holidays. It's great to see the gorgeous star, and as always, her fashion sense is on point.

On Monday's show, the dazzling wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank delighted fans in a green top and skirt combo, which looked incredible with her raven hair. The midi skirt especially really caught our eye, and we've tracked it down for all you fashionable ladies.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

The 'Shiny Satin Bias Cut Skirt' costs £150 and is from royally-loved brand ME+EM. The designer label is loved by the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex, so Christine is in great company.

All sizes are currently in stock, but for how long is anyone's guess. The website describes the skirt as: "The perfect AM-PM piece for your trans-seasonal wardrobe. The luxe drape satin fabric is subtly textured, making this easy to dress up or down, whilst a bias cut design provides movement and volume to the skirt. An invisible side zip maintains a smooth shape and flattering finish." Ooh la la!

Christine looked amazing in her green outfit on Lorraine

Previously speaking about her style (which fans love to see on Instagram) the mother-of-two told ITV she doesn't like anything too fussy: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable to have my legs covered and parts of my arms covered."

Shiny Satin Bias Cut Skirt, £150, ME+EM

And when it comes to filling in for one of the most famous presenters in the UK, the Northern Irish star does get nervous. "It’s more scary presenting by yourself because if something goes wrong, it’s up to you to fix it. You can kill a couple of minutes talking to another presenter, so it’s definitely more on edge when you are on your own. It’s certainly more stressful. But, saying that, Lorraine is such a well-oiled machine. Lorraine has everything so perfectly organised."

