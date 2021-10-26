Christine Lampard's polka dot dress on Lorraine is the prettiest you'll see all day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wow! Christine Lampard lit up our television screens on Tuesday morning as she filled in for Lorraine Kelly on the ITV show. The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank dazzled in a lovely pale blue dress which came from Uterque, Zara's sister brand.

The £155 midi shirt dress was made from a flowing fabric with a classic polka dot print. The statement collar packs a powerful punch and is actually removable, so you can interchange your looks. It also features a belt in the same fabric. It comes in sizes small, medium and large and is selling fast, so don't delay if you wish to invest! If this number is a little out of your price range, we've found a fab alternative for a fraction of the price, so keep scrolling.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Fans of the show loved this dress. When the mother-of-two shared an 'Outfit of the Day' picture on Instagram, they commented in their droves, showering the star with praise. One follower wrote: "Stunning!" Another added: "Wow!" and Christine's ITV colleague Holly Willoughby quipped: "Gorgeous!"

The raven-haired beauty has afternoons off when she fronts the Lorraine show, meaning she can spend time with her children once she's home from work.

Viewers went wild for Christine's dress

On Monday afternoon, the TV star and her daughter Patricia enjoyed a mummy-daughter date as they headed out to Garsons Farm in Esher to pick out pumpkins in preparation for Halloween.

Shirt dress, £155, Uterque

Taking to Instagram, the Northern Irish presenter shared two adorable pictures of her daughter all wrapped up for the autumn weather as they set about picking pumpkins and apples, which are also in season.

Wednesday's Girl midi smock dress in spot print, £22, ASOS

In the snap, Patricia, three, can be seen wearing an adorable coat by Marks & Spencer, which features the word 'Happy' on her sleeve as well as butterfly and rainbow motifs. It also comes with a snuggly faux fur-trimmed hood with a leopard print lining. So cute!

