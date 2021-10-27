Drew Barrymore drives fans wild with latest appearance in silky lace outfit The actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Drew Barrymore had her fans rushing to compliment her latest look after she made a head-turning appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old looked gorgeous in a pair of silky, pinstripe, flowing trousers and coordinating jacket, which she teamed with a black lace camisole and chunky chain necklace. Drew wore her hair loose in curls and opted for a mauve lip and glowing complexion.

WATCH: Drew Barrymore brings back iconic prom dress

Sharing a photo of her latest ensemble on Instagram, Drew wrote: "Back at @fallontonight! Happy as a clam! Go Sox."

Her fans loved her simple but elegant attire, with one responding to the photo: "So gorgeous!!!!! I love that outfit!!!" A second said: "Yesss! Love this and you're an inspiration." A third added: "Stunner," and a fourth simply wrote: "Gorge!"

Fans loved Drew's classic black suit

Drew's appearance comes after she delighted fans with her latest Flower Beauty launch – a stunning "warrior princess" mascara that transforms users into "snow queens".

Earlier this month, Drew showed off the product to her 14.6 million followers. Posting a short clip, she displayed the stunning ice white colour that the mascara coats lashes with, and she looked mesmerising.

Drew's Flower Beauty brand just launched a white mascara

In her caption, she wrote: "Full frosted lashes fit for a queen! This is not a drill! This is not a primer! This is new @flowerbeauty Warrior Princess Snow Queen - a true white mascara I have developed over the last few years and I am thrilled and honored to share it with you! It's available now @ultabeauty and @flowerbeauty.com!!"

The star's fans were blown away by the beauty of the product, as they rushed to heap praise on the Scream actress. One enthused: "Omg I need this for my 70s party, while another added: "This is absolutely awesome."

