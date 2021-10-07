Drew Barrymore is obsessed with this $4 secret weapon for removing stains from her clothes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Drew Barrymore’s love affair with a particular laundry detergent brand is still going strong - and now we want to try it too.

The Never Been Kissed star has a major obsession with Dreft, and she hit her Instagram Story to talk about it wearing a cozy pink pullover that the brand sent her.

"I am so excited because the people at Dreft not only sent me The Comfy, which I definitely will be wearing all winter long, but they sent me a card and it says we’re stans for you," the actress said in the clip.

Dreft’s team also sent her a bottle of laundry detergent and their stain remover, which Drew said is “the best stain remover in the world.”

Drew captioned the video: “#notanad #stansforstains". The laundry staple happens to be only $4, and we tracked it down at Walmart.

Drew loves the brand's laundry detergent too

Dreft has been Drew’s secret laundry weapon for years.

Back in 2017, she shared a post of a Dreft bottle and raved about it then too.

"#beautyjunkieweek @dreft ok I am a stain remover junkie and when you get make-up on any of your clothes, this is the best fighter you will ever find. I discovered it with my kids when they were babies. And it really does what nothing else can do for removing unwanted anything! Trust," she wrote.

Drew loves styling it up on her daytime TV show

Drew is mom to daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, which means she’s been using it for nearly a decade.

Excuse us while we add a bottle to our carts.

