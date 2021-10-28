Exclusive: Ruth Langsford reveals everything she keeps in her bag - WATCH

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford is one busy woman. From presenting Loose Women to designing a fashion range with QVC, the star never seems to stop! We don't know about you, but we've always wondered what Ruth carries in her handbag to keep her going during her busy days.

Luckily, she has filmed an exclusive video for HELLO!, talking us through all the products she never leaves the house without, from her go-to lipstick to her favourite perfume. If that's not enough, Ruth also showcases her very own handbag that she has designed with QVC, which is available to shop today, check it out…

WATCH: Ruth Langsford reveals everything she keeps in her bag

Ruth's handbag is perfect for those of us returning to the office this winter, and as you can see from the video it is bound to fit in everything you need!

The tote is made from 100% leather and comes in three stylish colours, including a beautiful burgundy. It has a zip closure, branded hardware details, a magnetic popper and a zip fastening.

Ruth Langsford Hero Tote Bag, £149, QVC

We loved the sound of Ruth's lipstick set, especially the lip conditioner. With the colder weather setting in, it sounds like the perfect item to throw in your handbag to keep those dry lips at bay.

Gale Hayman Signature 3 Piece Lip Collection, £36, QVC

Another product that caught our eye was the Korres hand cream. With so many of us washing our hands a lot more than usual, it is important to remember to keep our skin hydrated too.

Korres 2 Piece Nourishing Hand Cream 75ml Set, £16, QVC

We love finding out what perfume our favourite celebrities use, and will definitely be trying out Ruth's choice. The Molecule 01 perfume consists of the molecule Iso E Super, which hovers close to the skin to create an indefinable aura, meaning it will smell different on everyone.

Molecule 01 30ml, £36, Escentric Molecules

Shop the rest of Ruth's handbag below…

Nero Black Water Bottle, £22.99, Hydrte

Ruth Langsford Light Weight Printed Scarf, £27.99, QVC

Clean & Calm 30ml Hand Sanitiser Spray, £12, Neom

Mini Makeup Purse with Mirror, £12, Donna May London

The Happy Family, £8.99, Waterstones

