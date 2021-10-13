Ruth Langsford makes a statement in unique shirt - and it's so flattering

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that Ruth Langsford is not afraid to rock a bold shirt, and the star made a serious fashion statement on Wednesday in a unique, geometric print number from Karen Millen.

The Loose Women presenter looked radiant as she appeared on the show, and we couldn’t take our eyes off her burgundy blouse. Ruth's top featured a diamond pattern with yellow accents, a button-up front, long sleeves and a smart collar.

The star kept her accessories minimal, making sure to not draw attention away from her outfit, and wore her signature blonde bob in a sleek, straight style.

Her makeup was fresh and glowy, with a peachy blusher and a nude lip finishing off the look perfectly.

Ruth Langsford looked radiant on Wednesday's show

If you love Ruth's outfit as much as we do, then you are in luck, as we have sourced her exact shirt online for you to wear this winter.

The 'Diamond Geo Print Woven Shirt' is the perfect desk-to-daywear piece, and it is currently on sale, reduced from £59 to just £47.20.

Diamond Geo Print Woven Shirt, was £59 now £47.20, Karen Millen

We recommend pairing it with a pair of dark wash denim jeans and heeled ankle boots for the ultimate vintage vibe.

We have been loving watching Ruth on our screens after her return to Loose Women, and just last week the star stunned fans once again in a khaki two-piece suit from Marks and Spencer.

Ruth looked so chic in her khaki blazer

She layered the blazer over a statement leopard print blouse, and delivered a masterclass in accessorising by adding silver hooped earrings and a demure diamond necklace into the mix.

Wearing her hair down in loose curls, Ruth polished off her ensemble with dewy, autumnal makeup that perfectly complemented her suit. Dusting her eyes in a smokey brown shadow complete with honey-hued blusher and a high shine taupe lip gloss to match, the presenter looked sensational.

