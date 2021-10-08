Ruth Langsford turns up the glam with her sparkling blazer - and fans are in love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford is super passionate about her clothing line with QVC, and she couldn't wait to share that her sparkly, beaded blazer was back in stock as of Thursday.

The This Morning star took to Instagram with a happy video ahead of her QVC show, telling fans: "Hi everyone, just about to go live on QVC... but wanted to let you know that the beaded evening jacket is finally back!

"I've got lots of lovely things, the animal print, new jumpers and cardigans... and Jackie's got the colour-block jumper there. See you in a minute!"

Unsurprisingly, fans were excited about the news, with plenty rushing to the comments section to reply to Ruth. "I got mine last year and need an event to wear it too now. Beautiful jacket," one wrote.



Ruth shared her sparkly jacket

"Yeahhhhh! I will be getting one of your beaded evening jackets! Planning an amazing Christmas cocktail party this season," another added.

Ruth has previously spoken to HELLO! about her QVC range, revealing that it's important to her to cater to "women of a certain age" who often "feel invisible".

Beaded blazer, £134, QVC

She explained: "Women of a certain age start saying that they feel invisible and that no one is really doing things for us."

The presenter added that she loves working on the collection with QVC, and that she could never have imagined the collaboration would happen.

"It's been beyond my wildest dreams," she said. "I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

