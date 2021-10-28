Tess Daly sends Strictly Come Dancing fans wild in gorgeous black down The TV star looked simply stunning for Saturday’s Halloween special

Returning to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom for week six, Tess Daly stepped out in a stunning black gown with a ruffled bottom by 16 Arlingotn as she co-hosted the Halloween special. Making a statement in her latest ensemble, the presenter accessorised her dreamy outfit with rings from Stephen Webster.

Wearing her blonde tresses down in her signature style, Tess opted for the most glamorous makeup combo, teaming a dark shadow with a rosy blusher and a nude lip to match – gorgeous!

Presenting the live show alongside Claudia Winkleman, Tess' co-star looked equally stunning on Saturday, as she opted for a sparkly mini dress. The dynamic duo often complement each other on-screen – Tess is regularly styled by James Yardley while Claudia works closely with Sinead McKeefry.

"The girls are great. If they both want to wear something similar, they are both the first to say 'no, you wear it I'll wear something else...' which is a credit to them. We don't do drama," Sinead told HELLO!.

A picture of elegance week after week, we're loving Tess' wardrobe right now! Returning to the show last weekend, the TV star dazzled in a nude asymmetric dress by Suzanne Neville, embellished with silver sequins. Adding matching Gina strappy heels and sparkling jewellery by Jennifer Fisher, she styled her blonde mane in loose, glossy curls that perfectly framed her face.

Speaking about Strictly's incredible wardrobe department, back in 2019 Tess opened up about the show's elaborate costumes:

"The dancers have all sorts of incredible, invisible body suits sewed in underneath those costumes that you don't see - and they are there to hold everything in place," she said.

"For example, the men's shirts have like bodices sewn into them that fasten underneath like a body. It's almost like a Spanx leotard underneath the shirt, that keeps the shirt in place."

Praising the team, she continued: "I take my hat off to them because they work so hard and they make so many costumes during a live show even, they make it look easy."