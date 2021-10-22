Summer may be long behind us, but that doesn't mean that Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has put away her bikini.

The star has been enjoying herself on a sunny vacation, and has shown that she brought no end of swimwear with her. On Friday evening, she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous shot of herself wading through the sea in a stunning red bikini. The beautiful two-piece perfectly highlighted the star's phenomenal physique, with her toned abs taking centre stage in the breathtaking snap.

The mum-of-two kept her caption simple, as she only wrote: "And red," alongside a sunshine emoji.

It wasn't just Amanda who was keeping her comments short, as her fans also kept theirs of a similar length, as one said: "Fit," another wrote: "Babe," a third commented: "Bod," and a fourth added: "Wow."

Many others only posted flame or heart emojis in the comments.

The star has been sharing plenty of snaps from her dream vacation, and on Thursday evening she wowed in a beautiful cocktail dress.

The star looked flawless!

In her caption, she said: "Holden's Happy Hour," as she smiled at something away from the camera. Wearing a chic one-shouldered pink dress and with her blonde hair natural and loose, she added glowing makeup and simple jewellery.

The star is clearly having a lovely time on holiday, having also shared some candid snaps of herself spending time with her children, curling up with a book and enjoying her daily runs in her beautiful surroundings - as well as posing in another gorgeous bikini.

Amanda has been enjoying her time away

It looks like she owns the same swimwear set in every colour! The flattering Melissa Odabash bikini is clearly one of her favourites, since she also posed in the orange version of the two-piece earlier in the week.

On Friday, she shared another shot from her mystery destination, blowing bubbles on the beach in her blue swimwear.

In another snap in her blue bikini, Amanda looked gorgeous with tousled hair and aviator sunglasses as she posed for the shot in front of a leafy backdrop.

