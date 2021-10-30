Tess Daly stuns in figure-hugging jumpsuit in behind-the-scenes Strictly photo The Strictly Come Dancing host looked gorgeous

Tess Daly gave fans a sneak peek at Strictly's spooky Halloween special on Friday – but there was nothing scary about her outfit.

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly dazzles in the dreamiest sequin dress

The Strictly Come Dancing host looked gorgeous in a behind-the-scenes snap, which saw her posing by the side of the stage in a black, sleeveless, waist-cinching jumpsuit. Her outfit screamed casual-chic thanks to its pretty netted detailing across the chest, wide belt, and slightly relaxed leg.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's five style lessons

Tess teamed her jumpsuit with some white trainers and appeared to be makeup-free but still sported a glowing complexion.

Captioning the snap on her Instagram Stories, she simply wrote: "Getting ready for tomorrow's @bbcstrictly Halloween special!"

READ: Tess Daly turns up the glam in velvet mini dress on Strictly Come Dancing

SEE: Tess Daly shares her love for husband Vernon Kay with sweet throwback photo

Tess took some time out from her busy Strictly schedule on Thursday to enjoy a day out at Longleat Safari Park with her husband Vernon Kay and their two daughters, Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 12.

Tess looked radiant in her chic jumpsuit

The couple rarely share photos of their daughters online, and while they were partially visible in the photo, they were mostly obscured by Tess and Vernon's heads.

Tess and Vernon looked thrilled to be out and about, with Vernon rocking a grey hat and blue jacket while Tess looked stunning in a black puffer jacket with a grey top and jeans. She also accessorised with the most eye-catching necklace.

And it wasn't just family shots that Tess shared, as she also posted snaps from the safari including some stunning photos of a deer, some giraffes, and a cheetah.

Tess and Vernon enjoyed a family day out on Thursday

"Just a little family trip to the safari park with @VernonKay and the girls before back to school on Monday," she shared, alongside a tiger and yellow heart emoji.

Fans fell in love with the gorgeous photos, with one writing: "Fab pictures," and a second added: "Beautiful family."

A third complimented the star's husband, responding: "Vernon looks like in the days when he was a model xx," while a fourth joked about how incognito Tess' children were as they jested: "Are they in the boot?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.