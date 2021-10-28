Tess Daly enjoys day out with children in gorgeous puffer jacket The star is a mum to two children

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are doting parents to two daughters, and on Thursday they enjoyed a fun trip out at the Longleat Safari Park.

The Strictly Come Dancing host rarely shares photos of her two daughters, and while they were partially visible in the photo they were mostly obscured by Tess and Vernon's heads. Tess and her husband looked stunning in the snap that the star shared with Vernon rocking a grey hat and blue jacket while Tess looked stunning in a black puffer jacket with a grey top and jeans. She also accessorised with the most eye-catching diamond necklace.

And it wasn't just family shots that Tess shared, as she also posted some of her snaps from the safari including some stunning photos of a deer, some giraffes and a cheetah.

"Just a little family trip to the safari park with @VernonKay and the girls before back to school on Monday," she shared, alongside the tiger and yellow heart emojis.

Fans fell in love with the gorgeous photos, as one wrote: "Fab pictures," and a second added: "Beautiful family."

A third complimented the star's husband, as they wrote: "Vernon looks like in the days when he was a model xx," while a fourth joked about how incognito Tess' children were as they jested: "Are they in the boot?"

The family enjoyed a day out at Longleat

After nearly two decades of marriage, Tess and Vernon still treat each other to nights out, and the 52-year-old recently wowed in a statement outfit.

She wore a stylish camel co-ord as she strutted around London, but it was her coat that got her fans talking. Tess paired her tailored trousers and knitted top with a leopard print, faux fur jacket from her recent collaboration with House of Fraser's fashion brand, BIBA.

The presenter finished off the outfit with a simple pair of white trainers, brown oversized sunglasses and a nude handbag thrown over her arm.

Tess and Vernon married in 2003

Sharing the look to her social media, the presenter wrote: "Taking one of my favourite pieces from my @officialbiba collection out for a spin with @vernonkay".

She also shared a sweet selfie with Vernon, with both of them sporting big smiles as they wandered around the city.

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one gushing: "Love that jacket where is it from please," while another added: "Looking fab Tess".

