Michelle Keegan is effortlessly beautiful in series of coats perfect for winter

Michelle Keegan always knows how to turn a look and on Friday she proved this once again with not one, but three sensational coats that will be perfect for the cold winter days.

The former Coronation Street star shared the looks on her Instagram Stories and each one was more divine than the last. The first look was a stunning blue coat with a faux-fur lining and deep pockets that tied at the waist, and she looked perfect in it. She joked: "Judging by the weather are we skipping trench coat season and going straight in with the big coat? We've got you covered on my newest launch, here's some of my favourites!"

WATCH: Here Michelle Keegan's seven beauty secrets

The second look was a green drawcord waist coat, which she commented on: "Extra padding because we allll know how cold it's gonna get," while the final look was a jaw-dropping faux-fur parka which the actress described as the "perfect parka" and we have to agree!

All three of Michelle's looks can be found as part of her Very collaboration, with the three looks ranging in price from £70 to £90.

Faux Fur Lined Short Parka Coat, £85.00, Very

The 34-year-old is one of the queens when it comes to fashion, and she constantly delivers knockout looks.

Last week, she shared a video of her journey on the train into Manchester with her Instagram followers and she still looked as stunning as ever.

Drawcord Waist Short Padded Coat, £70.00, Very

SHOP NOW

The actress, who lamented the dreary weather, still looked stunning as she wrapped up warm, wearing a cosy navy coat, pale blue jumper and some chunky gold chain earrings.

As ever, her makeup looked flawless too, with glowing skin and a subtle winged liner. A nude manicure finished her look.

"Manchester I love ya but why do you love being grey?" she captioned the video, turning the camera on herself before panning to the cloudy skies outside.

Faux Fur Hooded Longline Parka, £90.00, Very

SHOP NOW

The snap came after Michelle celebrated the success of the latest series of Brassic as it aired on Sky recently, with the star taking to Instagram to get feedback from fans.

Captioning some shots of herself on set with the cast, she wrote: "So who has watched Brassic Season 3 yet? What do you all think?"

